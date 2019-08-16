Royals' Danny Duffy: Feels strong following sim game

Duffy (hamstring) felt good after pitching a two-inning simulated game Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Duffy fired a sim game Friday, and the Royals were pleased to report that everything went as planned. He'll be re-evaluated Saturday to determine the next step in his recovery process.

