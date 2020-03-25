Royals' Danny Duffy: Focusing on changeup

Duffy was focused on improving his changeup during Cactus League action, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Duffy made two exhibition starts, racking up nine punchouts across six innings. Despite the strong performance, Duffy noted that he was working to improve his changeup and cited its importance after he allowed a .257/.354/.434 line to opposing left-handed hitters in 2019. While he is no longer the clear ace of the Royals' rotation, Duffy should be locked in as one of the team's starting five throughout the season.