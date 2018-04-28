Royals' Danny Duffy: Gets no-decision against White Sox

Duffy got a no-decision against the White Sox on Friday, giving up four runs on six hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Royals fell 7-4.

After getting lit up for six earned runs by the Tigers in his last start, Duffy fared better in this one and missed a quality start by one earned run, but didn't factor into the decision. He still has yet to win a game this year and his 5.40 ERA and 1.45 WHIP are not the ratios of a trustworthy fantasy option to this point in the season. If he can manage to get his numbers back toward the 3.81 ERA and 1.26 WHIP he posted last year going forward, he could work his way back into the conversation, but until then he should be considered a risky streaming option.