Royals' Danny Duffy: Gets no-decision against White Sox
Duffy got a no-decision against the White Sox on Friday, giving up four runs on six hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Royals fell 7-4.
After getting lit up for six earned runs by the Tigers in his last start, Duffy fared better in this one and missed a quality start by one earned run, but didn't factor into the decision. He still has yet to win a game this year and his 5.40 ERA and 1.45 WHIP are not the ratios of a trustworthy fantasy option to this point in the season. If he can manage to get his numbers back toward the 3.81 ERA and 1.26 WHIP he posted last year going forward, he could work his way back into the conversation, but until then he should be considered a risky streaming option.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Knocked around in loss•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Scheduled to throw on short rest•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out eight over six scoreless•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Works around shaky first inning Wednesday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Falls to Cleveland on Friday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: In line for Friday start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...