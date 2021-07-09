Duffy didn't factor in the decision against Cleveland on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts across five innings.

Duffy scattered seven baserunners but limited the damage to a Bobby Bradley solo home run in the fourth inning. It was the first time since May 12 that Duffy was able to log four full innings in a start, but his day was still finished after five despite having thrown only 77 pitches. Despite the workload limitations, Duffy has made the most of his 57 innings this season, posting a 2.53 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 62:21 K:BB. He's scheduled to make his next start after the all-star break against Baltimore.