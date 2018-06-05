Royals' Danny Duffy: Gives up four runs in no-decision

Duffy allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Angels.

Duffy needed 99 pitches to get through just five frames, and he has now completed the sixth inning in just two of his past six starts. His strikeout rate has been mediocre all year, sitting at 7.5 per nine innings, his lowest since 2015, but this is the first time he has failed to record a strikeout all season long. If he wants to fix his 5.81 ERA, he'll need to find a way to generate swings and misses again. His next chance will come Saturday against the Athletics.