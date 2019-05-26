Royals' Danny Duffy: Goes six innings
Duffy gave up four runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four through six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday.
Duffy only allowed one earned run, but the wheels came off a bit in the sixth inning after an error by Adalberto Mondesi. The left-hander went on to give up a single and a three-run home run from Gleyber Torres. The 30-year-old has been consistent, going at least five innings and allowing less than four earned runs in every start. He has a 3-1 record with a 3.12 ERA through six starts this season. Duffy will make his next start Saturday against the Rangers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...