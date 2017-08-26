Royals' Danny Duffy: Heads to disabled list

Duffy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with left elbow impingement, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up on Duffy, as the 28-year-old allowed just one hit over six innings during his most recent start. While an exact timetable for his return has yet to be established, he's eligible to return Sept. 5, so he's set to miss at least two starts while on the shelf. Eric Skoglund will take his place in the rotation Sunday, while Onelki Garcia had his contract selected in a corresponding roster move.