Royals' Danny Duffy: Hit hard by Cards

Duffy (7-11) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out two as the Royals fell 8-3 to the Cardinals.

The southpaw has now been tagged for six or more runs three times in his last four starts, sending Duffy's ERA soaring back up to 4.90. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing Thursday at home against the Blue Jays.