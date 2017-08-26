Royals' Danny Duffy: Hopes to miss just one start
Manager Ned Yost said Duffy (elbow) will undergo an MRI in Kansas City, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports. The Royals hope he will be forced to miss just one start with the ailment.
Duffy was placed on the disabled list Saturday with a left elbow impingement, and while the Royals don't believe the issue is anything overly serious, they'll play it safe with their ace and have him further evaluated. The issue has apparently been bothering Duffy for a few starts now, and with an off day approaching next week, the Royals decided to act on it now with hopes of Duffy having to miss just one turn in the rotation. Eric Skoglund is set to take start in his place Sunday, while Duffy is eligible to return Sept. 5 against the Tigers, should he be ready.
