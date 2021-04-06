Duffy (1-0) picked up the win Monday against Cleveland after surrendering two hits and three walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Duffy turned in a quality start in his 2021 debut, and the Kansas City bullpen sealed the deal with three scoreless frames to secure the shutout. The lefty fired 58 of 97 pitches for strikes and retired 10 batters on flyouts compared to just two on groundouts. It was a positive sign to see Duffy on top of his game in his first regular-season outing after taking a comebacker in the leg during his last spring start. He'll search for his second win of the year in his next scheduled start Monday against the Angels.