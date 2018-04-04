Royals' Danny Duffy: In line for Friday start

Duffy is expected to take the mound against the Indians on Friday.

Duffy's scheduled start against the Tigers on Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather, but he's listed as the probable starter for the series opener in Cleveland, which will push both Ian Kennedy and Jason Hammel back a day.

