Royals' Danny Duffy: Knocked around in loss

Duffy fell to 0-3 on the season after allowing six runs on ten hits in 4.2 innings Saturday against the Tigers. He struck out a pair of batters while walking two.

Duffy was throwing on short rest, so his struggles are to some extent forgivable, but the Royals had to have expected better than this. He was in trouble all day, facing at least five batters every inning. He gave up one run in the first on a Nick Castellanos single and two more in the third on a Castellanos homer. He allowed a fourth run in the fifth inning after giving up three singles before reliever Tim Hill walked in two more of his inherited runners. Duffy now has a discouraging 5.26 ERA through his first five starts. He'll try to right the ship Friday against the White Sox.