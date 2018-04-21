Royals' Danny Duffy: Knocked around in loss
Duffy fell to 0-3 on the season after allowing six runs on ten hits in 4.2 innings Saturday against the Tigers. He struck out a pair of batters while walking two.
Duffy was throwing on short rest, so his struggles are to some extent forgivable, but the Royals had to have expected better than this. He was in trouble all day, facing at least five batters every inning. He gave up one run in the first on a Nick Castellanos single and two more in the third on a Castellanos homer. He allowed a fourth run in the fifth inning after giving up three singles before reliever Tim Hill walked in two more of his inherited runners. Duffy now has a discouraging 5.26 ERA through his first five starts. He'll try to right the ship Friday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Scheduled to throw on short rest•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out eight over six scoreless•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Works around shaky first inning Wednesday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Falls to Cleveland on Friday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: In line for Friday start•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Wednesday start postponed•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...