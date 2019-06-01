Royals' Danny Duffy: Knocked around vs. Rangers

Duffy (3-2) surrendered six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings in a loss to Texas on Friday.

Duffy cruised through the first five innings of his outing before hitting a wall in the sixth, giving up six runs on four hits. The left-hander hadn't given up more than four runs in a start heading into Friday's appearance, so this looks to be nothing more than a blip on the radar for the 30-year-old. Duffy owns a 4.05 ERA with 33 strikeouts over 40 innings this season.