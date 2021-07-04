Duffy didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Twins after tossing four innings of two-run ball, giving up six hits and two walks while fanning two.

Duffy hasn't factored into the decision in any of his last four outings and hasn't pitched more than four complete innings since May 12, when he hurled six frames of two-run ball against the Tigers. However, he's found ways to limit the damage even if he has been struggling to pitch deep into games. The southpaw owns a 2.60 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP across 11 outings (10 starts) on the season, and he's slated to pitch next week at Cleveland.