Royals' Danny Duffy: Lasts only 2.1 innings
Duffy (3-3) allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across 2.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.
Duffy got the quick hook Thursday, with much of the damage against him coming in his third and final frame. The big blow came on a two-run homer by Mookie Betts but he also allowed three hits to the next four batters he faced before being pulled. Duffy had put together a string of solid performances -- four of his last outings went for quality starts -- but he's gotten knocked around in consecutive efforts, allowing 10 earned runs across 7.2 innings of work. That's inflated his ratios to a 4.68 WHIP and 1.42 WHIP across 42.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Wednesday at Detroit.
