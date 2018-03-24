Royals' Danny Duffy: Leaves game with apparent injury
Duffy left Saturday's game in the third inning with an apparent injury, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports
Plans for Duffy starting Opening Day are now on hold until the team determines the extent of the issue. The lefty threw 32 pitches before exiting with a trainer. Ian Kennedy would presumably get the nod Thursday against the White Sox if Duffy isn't cleared.
