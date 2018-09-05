Royals' Danny Duffy: Likely finished in 2018
Duffy (shoulder) said after Tuesday's game he'll be shut down for the rest of the season, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Duffy exited Tuesday's game during the first inning after aggravating the left shoulder tendinitis that sent him to the disabled list in mid-August. The Royals have no need to risk pitching the 29-year-old during the final month of a lost season. Dunny will finish the season with a 4.88 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 141:70 K:BB over 155 innings. Ian Kennedy (oblique) is set to come off the disabled list this week and should slide into Duffy's spot in the starting rotation.
