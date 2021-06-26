Duffy struck out one in a perfect inning during Friday's 9-4 loss to Texas.
It was curious to see the southpaw pitch just two days after his start versus the Yankees on Wednesday, especially since he sidelined for a month with a forearm flexor strain. For Duffy's part, he held his own, throwing 11 of his 15 pitches for strikes in Friday's relief outing. He owns a 1.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB across in nine appearances across 44.2 innings. It's unclear what effect this will have on Kansas City's rotation. Duffy was projected to pitch versus Boston early next week -- if manager Mike Matheny wants to keep him on regular rest, a bullpen day may be in the cards.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Goes two innings in return•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Reinstated prior to start•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Will be limited Wednesday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Returning Wednesday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Feels good after throwing session•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Could return on next road trip•