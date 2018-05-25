Royals' Danny Duffy: Moves to 2-6 with win

Duffy (2-6) got the win against the Rangers on Thursday, allowing just one earned run on four hits over 7.2 innings, striking out five and walking two in the Royals' 8-2 victory.

Duffy had been shelled for 14 earned runs in just 7.1 innings over his last two starts but he was able to bounce back and get his second win of the season with this strong effort against Texas. Still, he's been touched up for four or more earned runs in five of his 10 starts so far this year, leaving his ERA and WHIP at a bloated 6.14 and 1.60 respectively. Until he shows signs of regaining something closer to his form of last year when he logged a 3.81 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP over 24 starts, Duffy is a risky fantasy play.