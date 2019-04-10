Royals' Danny Duffy: Moving towards return

Duffy (shoulder) threw 46 pitches Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy is advancing in his throwing program after shoulder tightness in spring training kept him off the Opening Day roster. He's expected to throw 60-65 pitches Monday as he works back to form and rebuilds his stamina. The Royals opted to use only four pitchers in their starting rotation for the opening two weeks thanks to a easy schedule that has allowed pitchers to remain on regular rest. With fewer off days coming up, they're moving to a five-man rotation and have called up Heath Fillmyer to fill the final spot. In 13 starts for the Royals in 2018, the 24-year-old posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.38 WHIP. Once Duffy returns, it's possible Fillmyer may find himself back in the minors.

