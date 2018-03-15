Royals' Danny Duffy: Named Opening Day starter

Duffy will get the start March 29 against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

This announcement was to be expected, as Duffy is clearly Kansas City's ace. He went 9-10 with a 3.81 ERA and 130 strikeouts across 146.1 innings last season.

