Royals' Danny Duffy: Named Opening Day starter
Duffy will get the start March 29 against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
This announcement was to be expected, as Duffy is clearly Kansas City's ace. He went 9-10 with a 3.81 ERA and 130 strikeouts across 146.1 innings last season.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Tabbed for spring debut Friday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Throwing pain free•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Pleads guilty to DUI charge•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: To have minor elbow procedure•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Disappointing end to 2017 season•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...