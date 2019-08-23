Royals' Danny Duffy: Needs rehab assignment

Duffy (hamstring) will go on a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas before returning to the big-league rotation, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He will presumably pitch Sunday, and it is unclear if he will need more than one start before he is activated. Eric Skoglund will start Sunday's game for the Royals in his place.

