Royals manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that he hasn't decided when Duffy will make his next start for the club, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy had been scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Tigers, but that plan was scrapped after the southpaw missed the team flight to Detroit. The Royals acknowledged that they are aware of the reason behind why Duffy missed the flight and are continuing to investigate the matter, but for now, his status is up in the air due to what the club is terming as a disciplinary measure. Brady Singer is scheduled to start the series finale in Detroit on Wednesday and Matheny named Kris Bubic as the starter for the Royals' subsequent game Friday in Milwaukee, but the skipper hasn't set the rotation beyond that.