Royals' Danny Duffy: No-decision against Mariners

Duffy didn't factor into the decision against the Mariners on Monday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out four and walking three as the Royals eventually won 6-4.

Duffy limited the Mariners to just one earned run through his four innings, but he was tagged for three in the fifth, forcing him to settle for a no-decision as he departed with the Royals down 4-2. The 30-year-old now carries a 4.64 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP and a 46:21 K:BB over 54.1 innings on the season.