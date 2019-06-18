Royals' Danny Duffy: No-decision against Mariners
Duffy didn't factor into the decision against the Mariners on Monday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out four and walking three as the Royals eventually won 6-4.
Duffy limited the Mariners to just one earned run through his four innings, but he was tagged for three in the fifth, forcing him to settle for a no-decision as he departed with the Royals down 4-2. The 30-year-old now carries a 4.64 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP and a 46:21 K:BB over 54.1 innings on the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...