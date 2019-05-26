Royals' Danny Duffy: No-decision against Yankees
Duffy gave up four runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four through six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday.
Duffy only allowed one earned run, but the wheels came off a bit in the sixth inning after an error by Adalberto Mondesi. The left-hander went on to give up a single and a three-run home run from Gleyber Torres. The 30-year-old has been consistent, going at least five innings and allowing less than four earned runs in every outing. He has a 3-1 record with a 3.12 ERA through six starts this season. Duffy will make his next trip to the mound Saturday against the Rangers.
