Royals' Danny Duffy: No-decision in return from IL

Duffy allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts as he took the no-decision in the Royals' 6-4 win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Duffy had previously been on the mend for a little over three weeks as he was recovering from a left hamstring strain. He lucked out as he was able to return in a favorable matchup against the Orioles, except he was not able to keep them off the scoreboard as he gave up runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings. Duffy now owns a 4.89 ERA to compliment a 92:37 K:BB ratio over 106.2 innings of work. He is scheduled to make his next start Sunday in Miami.