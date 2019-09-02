Royals' Danny Duffy: No-decision in return from IL
Duffy allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts as he took the no-decision in the Royals' 6-4 win over the Orioles on Sunday.
Duffy had previously been on the mend for a little over three weeks as he was recovering from a left hamstring strain. He lucked out as he was able to return in a favorable matchup against the Orioles, except he was not able to keep them off the scoreboard as he gave up runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings. Duffy now owns a 4.89 ERA to compliment a 92:37 K:BB ratio over 106.2 innings of work. He is scheduled to make his next start Sunday in Miami.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...