Royals' Danny Duffy: Not on track for Opening Day

Duffy (shoulder) is likely to remain at extended spring training when the Royals head north in advance of their March 28 season opener versus the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals have been pleased with how Duffy is progressing from the left shoulder tightness he first experienced in late February, but he's still well behind schedule compared to the rest of the team's rotation candidates and won't be rushed back into action. According to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star, Duffy completed a bullpen session Saturday and throw off a mound on two more occasions before facing hitters in live batting practice March 25. Based on where he's currently at in his recovery, Duffy could be ready to join the Royals when the team first requires a fifth starter April 10 versus the Mariners.

