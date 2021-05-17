Duffy was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm flexor strain Monday.
Duffy had been having an excellent season, riding a career-best 28.2 percent strikeout rate to a 1.94 ERA while showcasing his highest velocity (averaging 93.7 mph on his fastball) since 2016. The transaction was backdated three days, so he'll be eligible to return in a week, but that appears highly unlikely given the nature of his injury. Forearm issues can sometimes be the first sign of a very serious injury, though it's unclear if that's the case for Duffy. Kris Bubic will enter the rotation in his absence and will start Tuesday against the Brewers.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Suffers second straight loss•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Takes loss to Cleveland•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Seven strong against Minnesota•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Dominant against Tigers•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Fans eight, takes hard-luck loss•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Shines again in second win•