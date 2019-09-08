Royals' Danny Duffy: Picks up sixth win
Duffy (6-6) allowed one run on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Marlins on Saturday.
The 30-year-old's problems with walks returned, but he still held the opposition to one run for the second time in his last five starts. However, he's also yielded eight runs in an outing during that time, so Duffy hasn't made any progress in the ERA department. He owns a 4.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 112.2 innings this season. Duffy will start again Friday at home against the Astros.
