Royals' Danny Duffy: Pleads guilty to DUI charge
Duffy (elbow) pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Overland Park, Kan. last week and has been placed on one year's probation, KCTV News reports.
Duffy was charged with DUI in late August after police stopped him on his way back from an elbow exam. The lefty did not face any immediate disciplinary action, and there has been no indication that he will from the Royals or Major League Baseball. There is no unified, league-wide disciplinary code for these matters. A spokesman for the team said Tuesday that the plea is a matter between Duffy, his representatives and the city. Duffy is expected to be ready for spring training after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow in early October.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: To have minor elbow procedure•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Disappointing end to 2017 season•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Spins strong outing for win•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Allows one hit in return from DL•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Activated from DL•
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...