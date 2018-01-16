Royals' Danny Duffy: Pleads guilty to DUI charge

Duffy (elbow) pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Overland Park, Kan. last week and has been placed on one year's probation, KCTV News reports.

Duffy was charged with DUI in late August after police stopped him on his way back from an elbow exam. The lefty did not face any immediate disciplinary action, and there has been no indication that he will from the Royals or Major League Baseball. There is no unified, league-wide disciplinary code for these matters. A spokesman for the team said Tuesday that the plea is a matter between Duffy, his representatives and the city. Duffy is expected to be ready for spring training after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow in early October.