Royals' Danny Duffy: Posts another strong outing

Duffy (6-8) picked up the win against the Twins on Friday, giving up one earned run on five hits over seven strong innings, striking out four and walking three as the Royals triumphed 6-5.

Duffy was lights out for a third straight start, as he's now given up just one earned run with 21 strikeouts over his last 20 innings. It's part of what has been a nice run over the last month for the left-hander, as he's now posted quality starts in five of his last seven outings. His other two starts during that time were six-run blowups, so his ERA still stands at an unspectacular 4.40 through 120.2 innings, but his strong pitching of late aside from that has vaulted him back into the streaming conversation, especially when he gets a favorable matchup. He'll look to keep it up in his next start against Detroit next Wednesday.