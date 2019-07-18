Royals' Danny Duffy: Posts quality start in win
Duffy (4-5) picked up the win Wednesday after holding the White Sox to two runs on six hits while striking out five over six innings.
Duffy delivered a quality start and did not issue any walks for the first time this season. The 30-year-old held the White Sox hitless until the third inning and scoreless until the sixth when he surrendered a two-run homer to Ryan Goins. Duffy had exited his last start against Detroit after getting hit in the hand with a ball, but clearly the injury was nothing serious. After his solid outing, the southpaw owns a 4.52 ERA, 1.39 ERA and 69:31 K:BB. A lofty road matchup in Atlanta awaits Duffy next.
