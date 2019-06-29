Royals' Danny Duffy: Quality start in loss

Duffy (3-4) gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight over 6.2 innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He took the loss.

This was his third quality start in his last four outings, and the first of those that came on the road. Things could have been worse, as he surrendered a couple home runs, but was fortunate to strand all but one baserunner. Duffy has been pretty serviceable of late, particularly at home, and he will have a solid matchup in his next outing Wednesday against the Indians in Kansas City.