Royals' Danny Duffy: Ready to return

Duffy (elbow) threw a simulated game Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Duffy, whose arm felt normal following Monday's workout, won't need to throw another simulated game before being lifted from the disabled list, so he could return for Kansas City's series against the Indians this weekend. However, the Royals plan on limiting him to 60 pitches when he returns so that he can avoid aggravating the injury. Prior to hitting the disabled list Aug. 26, Duffy had started 21 games, posting a 3.78 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.