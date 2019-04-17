Royals' Danny Duffy: Rehab assignment scheduled

Duffy (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Duffy has been battling left shoulder tightness since the start of camp. If he needs just one rehab start, he could be back in late April, but the more likely scenario is that he comes back sometime in early May.

