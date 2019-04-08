Royals' Danny Duffy: Rehab outing scheduled

Duffy (shoulder) will throw 50 pitches in a minor-league game Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Shoulder tightness has kept Duffy off the mound until this point, but he appears to be on track to return relatively soon. The length of Tuesday's outing suggests that he may need at least one more before being activated from the injured list.

