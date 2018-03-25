Royals' Danny Duffy: Remains on track for Opening Day
Duffy (shoulder) threw some long toss Sunday and is expected to make his Opening Day start against the White Sox on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Duffy exited Saturday's spring game with shoulder tightness but indicated afterwards it was a minor issue. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old playing long toss Sunday with no issues strengthens his status as he begins his prep work as the Royals' Opening Day starter.
