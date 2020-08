Duffy allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Saturday.

The lefty has alternated losses and no-decisions through four outings. His offense let him down last week in Chicago but bailed him out here with six runs in the bottom of the fourth after Duffy gave up a pair of homers in the top of the frame. It does not get any easier for Duffy as he lines to face this same Twins team again in his next two starts.