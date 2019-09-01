Royals' Danny Duffy: Returns from IL

Duffy (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Orioles.

Duffy was on the shelf for approximately three weeks with a left hamstring strain, but he proved his health with a pair of strong, five-inning rehab starts with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 20 and 25. The southpaw isn't expected to face any significant restrictions in his return to big-league action and should at least make for a decent streaming option while matching up with a porous Orioles offense.