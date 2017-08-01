Royals' Danny Duffy: Returns to form in July
After a month-long DL stint (oblique), Duffy went 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 31:4 K:BB over six starts and 39.1 innings in July.
The 28-year-old southpaw effectively quelled any doubts about his health with a strong month. Duffy pitched six-plus innings, logging three quality starts, in four of his post-injury contests. His command was superb in July, managing a 0.9 BB/9 -- the best such mark of any month in Duffy's seven MLB seasons -- although his 7.1 K/9 leaves ample room for improvement. With health on his side, and a clubhouse that's surging, Duffy is set up nicely for a strong stretch run.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Throws gem in no-decision Monday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Stifles Tigers on Tuesday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Grabs win despite mediocre showing•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Suffers hard-luck loss Saturday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Downed by Dodgers on Sunday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns win in return from DL•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...