Royals' Danny Duffy: Returns to form in July

After a month-long DL stint (oblique), Duffy went 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 31:4 K:BB over six starts and 39.1 innings in July.

The 28-year-old southpaw effectively quelled any doubts about his health with a strong month. Duffy pitched six-plus innings, logging three quality starts, in four of his post-injury contests. His command was superb in July, managing a 0.9 BB/9 -- the best such mark of any month in Duffy's seven MLB seasons -- although his 7.1 K/9 leaves ample room for improvement. With health on his side, and a clubhouse that's surging, Duffy is set up nicely for a strong stretch run.