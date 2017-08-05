Royals' Danny Duffy: Saturday's game postponed
Duffy will not make his scheduled start Saturday against the Mariners, as the game has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up Sunday as part of a traditional doubleheader, and Duffy will almost certainly start one of those games. However, the Royals have not yet announced whether Duffy will start the matinee or the nightcap.
