Royals' Danny Duffy: Saturday's game postponed

Duffy will not make his scheduled start Saturday against the Mariners, as the game has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up Sunday as part of a traditional doubleheader, and Duffy will almost certainly start one of those games. However, the Royals have not yet announced whether Duffy will start the matinee or the nightcap.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast