Royals' Danny Duffy: Scheduled to throw on short rest
Duffy will throw on three days' rest Saturday against the Tigers, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
With two doubleheaders in the span of four days, the Royals are unable to keep their starters on a normal rotation. They're electing to throw Duffy on short rest rather than call up a spot starter. There's a good chance that the lefty won't be able to go as deep into the game as he normally would and his overall performance could be affected, but at least he gets to face a relatively weak Tigers' offense. So far this season, Duffy has thrown 21 innings with a 3.86 ERA. He has a solid 25.6 percent strikeout rate, but his 12.2 percent walk rate is nearly double the 6.7 percent figure he posted last season.
