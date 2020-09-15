site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Danny Duffy: Scratched from start
Duffy was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Tigers for disciplinary reasons, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Duffy missed the team flight Monday night. He caught a later flight and is now with the team, however. The Royals have yet to announce who will start in his absence.
