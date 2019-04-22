Royals' Danny Duffy: Set to return Friday

Manager Ned Yost said Duffy (shoulder) is scheduled to start against the Angels on Friday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports

As expected, Duffy has been cleared to make his 2019 big-league debut after firing 5.1 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Saturday, allowing four hits while striking out seven. The southpaw posted a 4.88 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 across 28 starts for the Royals last season (155 innings).