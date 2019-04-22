Royals' Danny Duffy: Set to return Friday
Manager Ned Yost said Duffy (shoulder) is scheduled to start against the Angels on Friday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports
As expected, Duffy has been cleared to make his 2019 big-league debut after firing 5.1 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Saturday, allowing four hits while striking out seven. The southpaw posted a 4.88 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 across 28 starts for the Royals last season (155 innings).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....