Royals' Danny Duffy: Settles for no-decision

Duffy didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Astros, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.

The southpaw appeared headed for his seventh loss of the season despite another quality start after being outdueled by Gerrit Cole, but the Royals got Duffy off the hook with a run in the eighth inning. He'll carry a 4.55 ERA and 104:43 K:BB through 118.2 innings in his next outing Wednesday, as he looks to extend his QS streak to four in Oakland.