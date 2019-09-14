Royals' Danny Duffy: Settles for no-decision
Duffy didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Astros, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.
The southpaw appeared headed for his seventh loss of the season despite another quality start after being outdueled by Gerrit Cole, but the Royals got Duffy off the hook with a run in the eighth inning. He'll carry a 4.55 ERA and 104:43 K:BB through 118.2 innings in his next outing Wednesday, as he looks to extend his QS streak to four in Oakland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...