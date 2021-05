Duffy (4-1) beat Minnesota 11-3 Saturday, going seven innings and allowing two hits, three walks and one run with seven strikeouts.

Duffy dominated a strong Twins offense on paper that has slumped through the first month, the only damage coming on an Alex Kirilloff solo shot in the seventh. The Kansas City veteran has allowed one or zero runs in all five outings and owns a sparkling 0.60 ERA.