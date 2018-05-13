Royals' Danny Duffy: Shelled for nine earned runs
Duffy (1-5) allowed nine earned runs on eight hits while walking five and striking out two across 3.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Indians.
Duffy was in trouble the entire game, allowing multiple batters to reach base in each inning he pitched. The big blows came on two separate three-run home runs, the second of which ended his day. This outing continued his season-long trend of blowup outings as it was his fourth start in which he allowed at least five earned runs. He has paired that with three starts in which he has held opponents to one earned run or fewer, so he hasn't been horrible for every start. However, to be trustworthy on start-to-start basis, he'll have to improve on his 2.3 HR/9.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns first win in blowout•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Will work out of stretch•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Victimized by long ball Wednesday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Gets no-decision against White Sox•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Knocked around in loss•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Scheduled to throw on short rest•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...