Royals' Danny Duffy: Shelled for nine earned runs

Duffy (1-5) allowed nine earned runs on eight hits while walking five and striking out two across 3.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Indians.

Duffy was in trouble the entire game, allowing multiple batters to reach base in each inning he pitched. The big blows came on two separate three-run home runs, the second of which ended his day. This outing continued his season-long trend of blowup outings as it was his fourth start in which he allowed at least five earned runs. He has paired that with three starts in which he has held opponents to one earned run or fewer, so he hasn't been horrible for every start. However, to be trustworthy on start-to-start basis, he'll have to improve on his 2.3 HR/9.