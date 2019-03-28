Royals' Danny Duffy: Shifts to IL

The Royals placed Duffy (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Duffy's move to the IL was inevitable after he experienced shoulder tightness early in camp and was never able to join the Cactus League pitching schedule. He'll thus remain at extended spring training to begin the season while advancing through his throwing program. He faced hitters in live batting practice Monday and could soon be ready to take another step forward by pitching in a simulated game.

More News
Our Latest Stories