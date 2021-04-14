Duffy (2-0) earned the win against the Angels on Tuesday, tossing six innings and allowing one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out six.

Duffy wasn't quite as impressive as in his first start of the campaign when he yielded only two hits over six frames, but he maneuvered around a steady stream of baserunners Tuesday to escape with another victory. The southpaw hung around for six innings and 100 pitches to pick up his second straight quality start. The only run against him came on a fifth-inning home run off the bat of Shohei Ohtani. Duffy has yielded only a single run across 12 innings so far this season. He'll look to continue his strong start Sunday at home against Toronto.