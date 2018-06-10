Royals' Danny Duffy: Shuts down A's in Saturday's win
Duffy (3-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-0 victory over the A's, allowing three hits and three walks over seven scoreless inning while striking out a season-high 10.
The left-hander rebounded in impressive fashion after failing to record a single strikeout in his last start, throwing 63 of 98 pitches for strikes while generating a whopping 19 swinging strikes. Duffy continues to show signs of turning thing around. providing quality starts in three of his last four outings, but he'll still carry a 5.28 ERA into his next start at home against the Astros on Saturday.
